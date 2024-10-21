241001-N-HM576-1023 NAS JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (Oct. 01, 2024) Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Andrew Taylor and Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Airman Michael Thompson Jr. launch a P-8A Poseidon as it leaves for deployment, Oct. 1. The Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 “Tridents” are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aubrey Stueven)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 02:49
|Photo ID:
|8713133
|VIRIN:
|241001-N-HM576-1023
|Resolution:
|3903x2602
|Size:
|3.66 MB
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Patrol Squadron 26 Departs on Deployment [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Aubrey Stueven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Patrol Squadron 26 Departs on Deployment
No keywords found.