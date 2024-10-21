Patrol Squadron 26 Departs on Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241005-N-HM576-1014 NAS JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (Oct. 05, 2024) Yeoman Chief Whitney Sisson takes muster before Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 Sailors depart for Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Oct. 5. The VP-26 “Tridents” are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to NAS Sigonella, Sicily. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aubrey Stueven)