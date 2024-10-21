Patrol Squadron 26 Departs on Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241005-N-HM576-1026 NAS JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (Oct. 05, 2024) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Alejandro Hernandez waits in line to weigh his luggage as Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 Sailors prepare to depart for Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Oct. 5. The VP-26 “Tridents” are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to NAS Sigonella, Sicily. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aubrey Stueven)