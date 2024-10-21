Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patrol Squadron 26 Departs on Deployment [Image 2 of 4]

    Patrol Squadron 26 Departs on Deployment

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aubrey Stueven 

    Patrol Squadron Two Six

    241005-N-HM576-1026 NAS JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (Oct. 05, 2024) Aviation Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Alejandro Hernandez waits in line to weigh his luggage as Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 Sailors prepare to depart for Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Oct. 5. The VP-26 “Tridents” are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to NAS Sigonella, Sicily. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aubrey Stueven)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 02:49
    Photo ID: 8713127
    VIRIN: 241005-N-HM576-1026
    Resolution: 3869x2579
    Size: 5.69 MB
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT
