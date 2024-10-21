Patrol Squadron 26 Departs on Deployment

NAS JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The “Tridents” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 departed for a scheduled deployment to Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella early October.



The squadron flies the P-8A Poseidon to conduct its main mission of anti-submarine warfare (ASW). They relieved VP-45 from its six-month deployment in the 6th Fleet area of operations.



The VP-26 commanding officer, Cmdr. Curtis White, said he is confident that the Tridents are ready to take on the deployment’s challenges.



“VP-26's strength comes from three key components: our dedicated maintenance team, sharp ASW combat aircrews, and precise combat support experts. Each is vital to our lethality, none can stand alone. You are the Tridents—sharp, powerful, and unified. Let’s lead with the strength and precision that define us, because Tridents are…Trident True,” White said to Trident Sailors.



The VP-26 Tridents are home based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to NAS Sigonella in Sigonella, Italy. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations.



For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

