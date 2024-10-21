USS George Washington Fires Mark-38 during PACFIRE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Mark-38 25mm gun mount fires at a simulated target from the fantail during a pre-aim calibration fire onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 23, 2024. George Washington is 7th Fleet's premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long standing symbol of the United States' commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the US Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Lawson)