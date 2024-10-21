A Mark-38 25mm gun mount fires at a simulated target from the fantail during a pre-aim calibration fire onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 23, 2024. George Washington is 7th Fleet's premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long standing symbol of the United States' commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the US Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Lawson)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.23.2024 00:45
|Photo ID:
|8712964
|VIRIN:
|241022-N-SP277-1341
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|12.58 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS George Washington Fires Mark-38 during PACFIRE [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Justin Lawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.