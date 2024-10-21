Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George Washington Fires Mark-38 during PACFIRE [Image 4 of 6]

    USS George Washington Fires Mark-38 during PACFIRE

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Justin Lawson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Gunner's Mate 3rd Class Patrick Applegate, from Loudoun County, Virginia, assigned to weapon's department's gunnery division, manually fires a Mark-38 25mm gun mount on the fantail during a pre-aim calibration fire onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 23, 2024. George Washington is 7th Fleet's premiere forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long standing symbol of the United States' commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across the US Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Lawson)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 00:45
    Photo ID: 8712962
    VIRIN: 241022-N-SP277-1127
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.86 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
