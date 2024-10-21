Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS George Washington Fires Close-in Weapons Systems During PACFIRE. [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS George Washington Fires Close-in Weapons Systems During PACFIRE.

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lucas Hastings 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    The aft-mounted Phalanx close-in weapon system onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) engages a simulated target during a pre-aim calibration fire while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 23, 2024. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lucas J. Hastings.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 10.23.2024 00:45
    Photo ID: 8712960
    VIRIN: 241022-N-TV979-1717
    Resolution: 5107x2873
    Size: 5.41 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS George Washington Fires Close-in Weapons Systems During PACFIRE. [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Lucas Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS George Washington Fires Close-in Weapons Systems During PACFIRE
    USS George Washington Fires Close-in Weapons Systems During PACFIRE
    USS George Washington Fires Close-in Weapons Systems During PACFIRE.
    USS George Washington Fires Mark-38 during PACFIRE
    USS George Washington Fires Mark-38 During PACFIRE
    USS George Washington Fires Mark-38 during PACFIRE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CIWS
    FDNF
    CVN73
    Combat Systems
    USSGW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download