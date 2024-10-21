USS George Washington Fires Close-in Weapons Systems During PACFIRE.

The aft-mounted Phalanx close-in weapon system onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) engages a simulated target during a pre-aim calibration fire while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 23, 2024. George Washington is 7th Fleet’s premier forward deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside Allies and partners across U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lucas J. Hastings.)
|10.22.2024
|10.23.2024 00:45
|8712960
|241022-N-TV979-1717
|5107x2873
|5.41 MB
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|4
|0
