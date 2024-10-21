Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army engineers construct projects at Suwon Air Base, South Korea [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army engineers construct projects at Suwon Air Base, South Korea

    SUWON AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    09.05.2024

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District completed an Airfield Damage Repair (ADR) Warehouse at Suwon Air Base, South Korea, in September 2024. The facility will be able to support more than 60 vehicles that maintain airfields from wear and tear. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 21:59
    Photo ID: 8712815
    VIRIN: 240905-A-QR280-1007
    Resolution: 3842x2563
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: SUWON AIR BASE, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army engineers construct projects at Suwon Air Base, South Korea [Image 4 of 4], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army engineers construct projects at Suwon Air Base, South Korea
    Army engineers construct projects at Suwon Air Base, South Korea
    Army engineers construct projects at Suwon Air Base, South Korea
    Army engineers construct projects at Suwon Air Base, South Korea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    readiness
    7th Air Force
    military construction
    USACEFED

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download