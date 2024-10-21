Army engineers construct projects at Suwon Air Base, South Korea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District completed an Airfield Damage Repair (ADR) Warehouse at Suwon Air Base, South Korea, in September 2024. The facility will be able to support more than 60 vehicles that maintain airfields from wear and tear. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)