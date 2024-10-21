The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District is remodeling a telecom facility at Suwon Air Base, September 5, 2024. The work encompasses systems like HVAC, plumbing and electrical along with interior and exterior finishes. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 21:59
|Photo ID:
|8712813
|VIRIN:
|240905-A-QR280-1021
|Resolution:
|4496x3000
|Size:
|7.99 MB
|Location:
|SUWON AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army engineers construct projects at Suwon Air Base, South Korea [Image 4 of 4], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.