Army engineers construct projects at Suwon Air Base, South Korea

Ji Young Cha, project engineer, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District, explains features of a remodel project for a telecom facility at Suwon Air Base, September 5, 2024. The work encompasses systems like HVAC, plumbing and electrical along with interior and exterior finishes. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)