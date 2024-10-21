Army engineers construct projects at Suwon Air Base, South Korea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jamie Hagio, Construction Division Chief, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Far East District, inspects a project remodeling a telecom facility at Suwon Air Base, September 5, 2024. The work encompasses systems like HVAC, plumbing and electrical along with interior and exterior finishes. (US Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)