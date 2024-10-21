Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits 1st Marine Aircraft Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. L. Terrell Watts, commanding officer of Marine Air Control Squadron 4, Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, gives a tour of a radar site to Lt. Gen. Bradford Gering, Deputy Commandant for Aviation, and Brig. Gen. Kevin Gallman, assistant wing commander of 1st MAW, on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan Oct. 21, 2024. Gering visited to tour 1st MAW facilities and squadrons. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Smolinski)