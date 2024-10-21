Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits 1st Marine Aircraft Wing [Image 6 of 6]

    Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits 1st Marine Aircraft Wing

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.21.2024

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Smolinski 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. L. Terrell Watts, commanding officer of Marine Air Control Squadron 4, Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, gives a tour of a radar site to Lt. Gen. Bradford Gering, Deputy Commandant for Aviation, and Brig. Gen. Kevin Gallman, assistant wing commander of 1st MAW, on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan Oct. 21, 2024. Gering visited to tour 1st MAW facilities and squadrons. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Smolinski)

    This work, Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits 1st Marine Aircraft Wing [Image 6 of 6], by GySgt Scott Smolinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

