U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Bradford Gering, Deputy Commandant for Aviation, talks with Staff Sgt. Jose Ruiz, an avionics technician with Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3, on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Oct. 21, 2024. Gering visited to tour 1st Marine Aircraft Wing facilities and squadrons. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Smolinski)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.22.2024 20:23
|Photo ID:
|8712709
|VIRIN:
|241021-M-XG218-1066
|Resolution:
|6384x4256
|Size:
|7.59 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits 1st Marine Aircraft Wing [Image 6 of 6], by GySgt Scott Smolinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.