Date Taken: 10.21.2024 Date Posted: 10.22.2024 20:23 Photo ID: 8712706 VIRIN: 241021-M-XG218-1014 Resolution: 6343x4229 Size: 6.75 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits 1st Marine Aircraft Wing [Image 6 of 6], by GySgt Scott Smolinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.