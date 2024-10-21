Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits 1st Marine Aircraft Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Bradford Gering, Deputy Commandant for Aviation, talks with Sgt. Trevonn Pruitt, a network administrator with Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3, on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Oct. 21, 2024. Gering visited to tour 1st Marine Aircraft Wing facilities and squadrons. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Smolinski)