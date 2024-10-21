Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits 1st Marine Aircraft Wing [Image 4 of 6]

    Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits 1st Marine Aircraft Wing

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.21.2024

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Smolinski 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Bradford Gering, Deputy Commandant for Aviation, talks with Sgt. Trevonn Pruitt, a network administrator with Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3, on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Oct. 21, 2024. Gering visited to tour 1st Marine Aircraft Wing facilities and squadrons. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Smolinski)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 20:23
    Photo ID: 8712708
    VIRIN: 241021-M-XG218-1058
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.23 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    USMC
    DCA
    1st MAW
    VMU-3
    MACG-18
    MWLK

