Regional Hiring Event Offers Opportunities for Military Community

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Marc Austin, Garrison Commander of Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield, and Ana Chafin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Regional Industry Support Enterprise, speak with a journalist at the Military Community Hiring Event, Oct. 22, at the Shuman Recreation Center in Hinesville, Georgia. The event was specifically designed for transitioning soldiers, veterans, and military dependents, offering a unique opportunity to connect with top employers from across the RISE eight-county region: Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, and Screven.