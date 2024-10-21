Regional Hiring Event Offers Opportunities for Military Community

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Representatives of Georgia Workforce, a state agency providing employment development services, support the Military Community Hiring Event hosted by The Regional Industry Support Enterprise, Oct. 22, at the Shuman Recreation Center in Hinesville, Georgia. With Coastal Georgia experiencing significant economic growth, officials expect a variety of employment opportunities in manufacturing and production, as well as logistics, administration, marketing, finance, human resources, and supervisory positions.