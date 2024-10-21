Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Regional Hiring Event Offers Opportunities for Military Community [Image 2 of 4]

    Regional Hiring Event Offers Opportunities for Military Community

    HINESVILLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull  

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Representatives of Georgia Workforce, a state agency providing employment development services, support the Military Community Hiring Event hosted by The Regional Industry Support Enterprise, Oct. 22, at the Shuman Recreation Center in Hinesville, Georgia. With Coastal Georgia experiencing significant economic growth, officials expect a variety of employment opportunities in manufacturing and production, as well as logistics, administration, marketing, finance, human resources, and supervisory positions.

