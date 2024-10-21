Regional Hiring Event Offers Opportunities for Military Community

Hinesville, Ga. -- The Regional Industry Support Enterprise hosted a Military Community Hiring Event, Oct. 22, at the Shuman Recreation Center in Hinesville, Georgia. The event was specifically designed for transitioning soldiers, veterans, and military dependents, offering a unique opportunity to connect with top employers from across the organization’s eight-county region: Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, and Screven.



“We're a relatively new regional workforce development and industry support organization,” said Ana Chafin, President and Chief Executive Officer of RISE. “These counties all have a lot of industrial job growth that's occurring. And when I say industrial job growth, I mean manufacturing, distribution, assembly, type companies. We know that there are service members that are active in the separation process, that are looking for career opportunities post-military. We also have spouses, independents affiliated with the military, and veterans in the area, and so that's a great talent pipeline.”



Fort Stewart’s Transition Assistance Program and local veteran advocates were also on hand to support jobseekers. Volunteers for the event provided advice and resume printing.



“A lot of people come in -probably looking a little bit nervous as far as the options that they might have- and I did see, like a sense of satisfaction ... leaving with documentation and resources,” said Alafia Randolph, a VA benefits advisor. “You can tell that there was a sense of relief, that there are options out there for them, and that there's events like this available to them to help find employment.”



Attendees networked with 24 regional employer representatives, discussing new career opportunities with current and future job openings. Some attendees received job interviews on site during the event. With Coastal Georgia experiencing significant economic growth, officials expect a variety of employment opportunities in manufacturing and production, as well as logistics, administration, marketing, finance, human resources, and supervisory positions.



“We want our industrial employers to see the real value that the military related talent pipeline offers,” said Chafin. "I think having conversations with the service members, the employers can see the value that they can provide in terms of the qualities and skills that they have in the military, and how that could possibly translate over into working in a manufacturing environment or a distribution center or an assembly operation.”



Chafin was pleased to have military family members attending the event.



“The way I look at it is these spouses have followed their service members across the country, sometimes across the world,” she said. “They get to their last duty station, and it's an opportunity for the spouse to find a career. And if they do that, that allows the family to put down some roots, and we'll encourage that service member to maybe decide to pursue local employment as well, which keeps the family here. So, we want to do a better job of keeping that talent in our region, because we do have so many career-related opportunities for industry.

