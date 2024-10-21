Regional Hiring Event Offers Opportunities for Military Community

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Employers and prospective employees attend the Military Community Hiring Event hosted by The Regional Industry Support Enterprise, Oct. 22, at the Shuman Recreation Center in Hinesville, Georgia. The event was specifically designed for transitioning soldiers, veterans, and military dependents, offering a unique opportunity to connect with top employers from across the organization’s eight-county region: Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, and Screven.