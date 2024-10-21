Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFA Football vs Colorado State 2024 [Image 9 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAFA Football vs Colorado State 2024

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Ray Bahner 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Trey Williams celebrates during the football game against Colorado State at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Oct. 19, 2024. Air Force fell to Colorado State 21-13. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ray Bahner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 16:54
    Photo ID: 8712440
    VIRIN: 241019-F-HI801-1092
    Resolution: 4101x2738
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Football vs Colorado State 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by Ray Bahner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAFA Football vs Colorado State 2024
    USAFA Football vs Colorado State 2024
    USAFA Football vs Colorado State 2024
    USAFA Football vs Colorado State 2024
    USAFA 2024
    USAFA Football vs Colorado State 2024
    USAFA Football vs Colorado State 2024
    USAFA Football vs Colorado State 2024
    USAFA Football vs Colorado State 2024
    USAFA Football vs Colorado State 2024
    USAFA Football vs Colorado State 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Academy
    Football
    Falcons
    USAFA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download