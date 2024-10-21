USAFA Football vs Colorado State 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's John Busha hands the ball off to Dylan Carson during the football game against Colorado State at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Oct. 19, 2024. Air Force fell to Colorado State 21-13. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ray Bahner)