USAFA Football vs Colorado State 2024

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's John Busha pitches the ball to Cade Harris during the football game against Colorado State at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Oct. 19, 2024. Air Force fell to Colorado State 21-13. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ray Bahner)