USAFA Football vs Colorado State 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force's Quin Smith breaks coverage from Colorado State's Owen Long to catch a pass for a first down during the football game against Colorado State at the U.S. Air Force Academy on Oct. 19, 2024. Air Force fell to Colorado State 21-13. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ray Bahner)