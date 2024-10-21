Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) [Image 5 of 5]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2024

    Photo by Amber Rivette 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    241021-N-CT713-1084 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 21, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Vlad Teodore, a native of Grayson, Georgia, right, prepares Yeoman Seaman Ava Gray, a native of Colorado Springs, Colorado, for a dental procedure aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Amber Rivette)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 19:03
    Photo ID: 8710054
    VIRIN: 241021-N-CT713-1084
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 883.58 KB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) [Image 5 of 5], by Amber Rivette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 70
    Hospital Corpsman
    Daily Operations
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

