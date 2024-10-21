Daily Operations Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

241021-N-CT713-1084 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 21, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Vlad Teodore, a native of Grayson, Georgia, right, prepares Yeoman Seaman Ava Gray, a native of Colorado Springs, Colorado, for a dental procedure aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Amber Rivette)
