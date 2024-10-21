Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

    Daily Operations Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2024

    Photo by Amber Rivette 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    241021-N-CT713-1005 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 21, 2024) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Alfredo Ybarra, a native of Riverbank, California, stands petty officer of the watch aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Amber Rivette)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 19:03
    Photo ID: 8710030
    VIRIN: 241021-N-CT713-1005
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 787.97 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Fire Controlman
    CVN 70
    USS CARL VINSON
    Watchstanding
    daily operations

