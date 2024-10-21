Daily Operations Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241021-N-CT713-1005 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 21, 2024) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Alfredo Ybarra, a native of Riverbank, California, stands petty officer of the watch aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Amber Rivette)