241021-N-CT713-1005 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 21, 2024) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Alfredo Ybarra, a native of Riverbank, California, stands petty officer of the watch aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Amber Rivette)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 19:03
|Photo ID:
|8710030
|VIRIN:
|241021-N-CT713-1005
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|787.97 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) [Image 5 of 5], by Amber Rivette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.