Daily Operations Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

241021-N-CT713-1014 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 21, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Lindsay Spencer, a native of Houston, Texas, hangs a sign to direct patients in Medical Department aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Amber Rivette)
