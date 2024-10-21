Daily Operations Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241021-N-CT713-1072 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 21, 2024) Senior Chief Yeoman Amberina Panton, a native of Corpus Christi, Texas, right, reviews administrative paperwork with Yeoman 1st Class Aderonk Oki, a native of Houston, Texas, aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Amber Rivette)