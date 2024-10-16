Task Force Wagonmaster conducts Spur Ride in Poland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. James Fisher, commander of the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade, speaks on the historical significance of cavalry traditions to conclude a spur ride at Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, on Oct. 19, 2024. The spur ride is a storied tradition in U.S. Cavalry units, designed to test individual proficiency in the unit's required tasks, as well as the expertise, perseverance, and fortitude of the unit’s troopers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Julian Winston)