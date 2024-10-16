Col. James Fisher, commander of the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade, speaks on the historical significance of cavalry traditions to conclude a spur ride at Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, on Oct. 19, 2024. The spur ride is a storied tradition in U.S. Cavalry units, designed to test individual proficiency in the unit's required tasks, as well as the expertise, perseverance, and fortitude of the unit’s troopers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Julian Winston)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 08:47
|Photo ID:
|8708357
|VIRIN:
|241019-A-XN888-1020
|Resolution:
|5168x3448
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|FORWARD OPERATING SITE POWIDZ, PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Wagonmaster conducts Spur Ride in Poland [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Julian Winston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.