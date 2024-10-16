Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Wagonmaster conducts Spur Ride in Poland [Image 11 of 15]

    Task Force Wagonmaster conducts Spur Ride in Poland

    FORWARD OPERATING SITE POWIDZ, POLAND

    10.19.2024

    Photo by Spc. Julian Winston 

    1st Cavalry Division

    A Task Force Wagonmaster Trooper writes down his team's answers for a written test during a spur ride on Forward Operating Site Powdiz, Poland, Oct. 19, 2024. The Spur Ride is a storied tradition in U.S. Cavalry units which is designed to test individual proficiency in the unit's required tasks, testing the expertise, perseverance and fortitude of the unit's troopers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Julian Winston)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 08:47
    Photo ID: 8708353
    VIRIN: 241019-A-XN888-1014
    Resolution: 5168x3448
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: FORWARD OPERATING SITE POWIDZ, PL
    Tradition
    Spur Ride
    Cavalry
    Esprit-de-corps
    target_news_europe
    USAEURAF

