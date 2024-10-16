Task Force Wagonmaster Troopers review questions on a written test during a spur ride on Forward Operating Site Powdiz, Poland, Oct. 19, 2024. The Spur Ride is a storied tradition in U.S. Cavalry units which is designed to test individual proficiency in the unit's required tasks, testing the expertise, perseverance and fortitude of the unit's troopers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Julian Winston)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 08:47
|Photo ID:
|8708352
|VIRIN:
|241019-A-XN888-1013
|Resolution:
|3448x3448
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|FORWARD OPERATING SITE POWIDZ, PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Wagonmaster conducts Spur Ride in Poland [Image 15 of 15], by SPC Julian Winston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.