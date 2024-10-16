Task Force Wagonmaster conducts Spur Ride in Poland

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Task Force Wagonmaster Troopers wait to receive their spurs after completing a spur ride on Forward Operating Site Powdiz, Poland, Oct. 19, 2024. The Spur Ride is a storied tradition in U.S. Cavalry units which is designed to test individual proficiency in the unit's required tasks, testing the expertise, perseverance and fortitude of the unit's troopers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Julian Winston)