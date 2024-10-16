C-130J crew chiefs deliver combat ready aircraft

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 39th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief adjusts the lights on a C-130J Super Hercules within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility (AOR), Oct. 10, 2024. The Airmen and his team were conducting an inspection, ensuring the aircraft was ready to support the U.S. CENTCOM AOR’s primary airlift hub and gateway for delivering combat power. (U.S. Air Force photo)