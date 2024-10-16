C-130J crew chiefs deliver combat ready aircraft

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A 39th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Unit C-130J Super Hercules crew chief marshals in a U.S. Air Force C-130J aircraft on the flightline within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility (AOR), Oct. 10, 2024. The crew chief and his team are responsible for marshaling and inspecting aircraft while also ensuring they remain ready to support the U.S. CENTCOM AOR’s primary airlift hub and gateway for delivering combat power. (U.S. Air Force photo)