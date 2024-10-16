C-130J crew chiefs deliver combat ready aircraft

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two 39th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Unit C-130J Super Hercules crew chiefs set up seats on a U.S. Air Force C-130J within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility (AOR), Oct. 10, 2024. The Airmen were conducting an inspection, ensuring the aircraft was ready to support the U.S. CENTCOM AOR’s primary airlift hub and gateway for delivering combat power. (U.S. Air Force photo)