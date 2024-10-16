Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-130J crew chiefs deliver combat ready aircraft [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    C-130J crew chiefs deliver combat ready aircraft

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Julian Atkins 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A 39th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Unit C-130J Super Hercules crew chief repairs a static grounding cable within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility (AOR), Oct. 10, 2024. The crew chief and his team are responsible for marshaling and inspecting aircraft while also ensuring they remain ready to support the U.S. CENTCOM AOR’s primary airlift hub and gateway for delivering combat power. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 07:08
    Photo ID: 8708292
    VIRIN: 241010-F-BK002-1670
    Resolution: 8187x5458
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130J crew chiefs deliver combat ready aircraft [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Julian Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C-130J crew chiefs deliver combat ready aircraft
    C-130J crew chiefs deliver combat ready aircraft
    C-130J crew chiefs deliver combat ready aircraft
    C-130J crew chiefs deliver combat ready aircraft

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    386 AEW
    AFCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download