102d SSB completes NETMOD in Baumholder: Enhanced cybersecurity, network performance for DoD operations in USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s footprint

The 102d Strategic Signal Battalion (102d SSB), Network Enterprise Center (NEC) – Baumholder held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Smith Barracks, Oct. 17, to mark the successful completion of the NETMOD (Network Modernization) - Baumholder project, as part of the IT modernization effort that Baumholder and the Global Enterprise Network Modernization – OCONUS (GENM-O) have been collaborating on since 2018.
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 04:23
|Photo ID:
|8708243
|VIRIN:
|241017-A-JM046-2611
|Resolution:
|2748x1963
|Size:
|3.39 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
