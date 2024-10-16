Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102d SSB completes NETMOD in Baumholder: Enhanced cybersecurity, network performance for DoD operations in USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s footprint [Image 1 of 3]

    102d SSB completes NETMOD in Baumholder: Enhanced cybersecurity, network performance for DoD operations in USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s footprint

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    The 102d Strategic Signal Battalion (102d SSB), Network Enterprise Center (NEC) – Baumholder held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Smith Barracks, Oct. 17, to mark the successful completion of the NETMOD (Network Modernization) - Baumholder project, as part of the IT modernization effort that Baumholder and the Global Enterprise Network Modernization – OCONUS (GENM-O) have been collaborating on since 2018.

