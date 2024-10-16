102d SSB completes NETMOD in Baumholder: Enhanced cybersecurity, network performance for DoD operations in USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s footprint

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 102d Strategic Signal Battalion (102d SSB), Network Enterprise Center (NEC) – Baumholder held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Smith Barracks, Oct. 17, to mark the successful completion of the NETMOD (Network Modernization) - Baumholder project, as part of the IT modernization effort that Baumholder and the Global Enterprise Network Modernization – OCONUS (GENM-O) have been collaborating on since 2018.