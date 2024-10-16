102d SSB completes NETMOD in Baumholder: Enhanced cybersecurity, network performance for DoD operations in USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s footprint

The 102d Strategic Signal Battalion (102d SSB), Network Enterprise Center (NEC) – Baumholder held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Smith Barracks, Oct. 17, to mark the successful completion of the NETMOD (Network Modernization) - Baumholder project, as part of the IT modernization effort that Baumholder and the Global Enterprise Network Modernization – OCONUS (GENM-O) have been collaborating on since 2018. “Thank you for having us here today to celebrate this important occasion,” said Lt. Col. Matthew Britnell, 102d SSB commander (right). "Every component of our organization possesses its own distinct culture, and when I think of Baumholder, I'm reminded of a small yet highly effective team.”
