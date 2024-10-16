102d SSB completes NETMOD in Baumholder: Enhanced cybersecurity, network performance for DoD operations in USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s footprint

Photo By Linda Lambiotte | The 102d Strategic Signal Battalion (102d SSB), Network Enterprise Center (NEC) –...... read more read more Photo By Linda Lambiotte | The 102d Strategic Signal Battalion (102d SSB), Network Enterprise Center (NEC) – Baumholder held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Smith Barracks, Oct. 17, to mark the successful completion of the NETMOD (Network Modernization) - Baumholder project, as part of the IT modernization effort that Baumholder and the Global Enterprise Network Modernization – OCONUS (GENM-O) have been collaborating on since 2018. see less | View Image Page

BAUMHOLDER, Germany – The 102d Strategic Signal Battalion (102d SSB), Network Enterprise Center (NEC) – Baumholder held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Smith Barracks, Oct. 17, to mark the successful completion of the NETMOD (Network Modernization) - Baumholder project, as part of the IT modernization effort that Baumholder and the Global Enterprise Network Modernization – OCONUS (GENM-O) have been collaborating on since 2018.



NETMOD is a Department of Defense initiative aimed at enhancing network security by integrating various technologies into a single, unified system, upgrading internet connections and improving overall network performance. The initiative aims to provide a more secure and efficient network for DoD operations and protect information from cyber attacks.



“Most recently, the team completed migrations, effectively standing up the network,” said Andrea Zalasky, project management specialist for the Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications and Network (PEO C3N).



The upgrade includes an important telecommunications and infrastructure overhaul, including power, grounding, inside plant, outside plant, and the design and implementation of a new application delivery network (ADN) on Smith Barracks.



“The new network upgrade provides built-in redundancy and resiliency, which will benefit garrison units by ensuring that the network remains operational even in the event of a failure or disruption,” said Zalasky. “The implementation of the upgrade may result in some network outages and disruptions across the Area of Responsibility (AoR), that will be communicated by the GENM-O team to units in advance.”



The NETMOD initiative is being rolled out across the Army, with the aim of simplifying network management and enhancing overall performance and security on an installation-by-installation basis.



The 102d SSB’s command team traveled to Baumholder for the occasion, taking time to acknowledge the employees’ hard work and dedication.



“Thank you for having us here today to celebrate this important occasion,” said Lt. Col. Matthew Britnell, 102d SSB commander. "Every component of our organization possesses its own distinct culture, and when I think of Baumholder, I'm reminded of a small yet highly effective team.”



Britnell praised the team for its success in establishing strong relationships within the community.



“Your ability to build strong relationships within this relatively small but expanding community is truly commendable,” he said. “I greatly appreciate the way the team comes together to support one another and achieve our goals."



Command Sgt. Maj. Stormy Graham, 102d SSB, expressed his admiration for the team's efforts.



“The support you all provide to the organization and the AoR is truly impressive,” he said. “It's through our shared fellowship, camaraderie, and collective work that we are able to successfully accomplish our mission.”