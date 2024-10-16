Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS10) conduct training while in port Singapore [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS10) conduct training while in port Singapore

    SINGAPORE

    10.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Suring 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    Sailors aboard Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) don shipboard firefighting equipment during a damage control drill while in port Singapore, Oct. 14. Gabrielle Giffords, part of Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Suring)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2024
    Date Posted: 10.20.2024 17:30
    Photo ID: 8707733
    VIRIN: 241014-N-PK180-1056
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 665.99 KB
    Location: SG
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Damage Control
    Training
    DESRON 7
    USS Gabrielle Giffords
    LCS 10

