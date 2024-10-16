Lt. Taylor Forchhammer and Lt. Cmdr. Jake Amon practice transporting a casualty druing a medical response training evolution aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) while in port Singapore, Oct. 14. Gabrielle Giffords, part of Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Suring)
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2024 17:30
|Photo ID:
|8707735
|VIRIN:
|241014-N-PK180-1173
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|679.09 KB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS10) conduct training while in port Singapore [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Justin Suring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.