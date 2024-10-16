USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS10) conduct training while in port Singapore

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Sailor aboard Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) discharges a hose during a shipboard firefighting drill while in port Singapore, OctGabrielle Giffords, part of Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Justin Suring)