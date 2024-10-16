U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Public Affairs Specialist Documents Hurricane Helene Survivor’s Story

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dylan Burnell, a Public Affairs Specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, conducts an interview with a Hurricane Helene survivor in Marion, North Carolina, Oct. 20, 2024. The interview is part of efforts to gather firsthand accounts of the storm’s impact and support USACE’s ongoing recovery operations. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Travis England)