Dylan Burnell, a Public Affairs Specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, conducts an interview with a Hurricane Helene survivor in Marion, North Carolina, Oct. 20, 2024. The interview is part of efforts to gather firsthand accounts of the storm’s impact and support USACE’s ongoing recovery operations. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Travis England)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2024 15:52
|Photo ID:
|8707635
|VIRIN:
|241020-A-XJ146-1004
|Resolution:
|3403x5104
|Size:
|10.75 MB
|Location:
|MARION, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Public Affairs Specialist Documents Hurricane Helene Survivor’s Story [Image 4 of 4], by Travis England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.