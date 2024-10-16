Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Public Affairs Specialist Documents Hurricane Helene Survivor’s Story [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Public Affairs Specialist Documents Hurricane Helene Survivor’s Story

    MARION, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2024

    Photo by Travis England 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Dylan Burnell, a Public Affairs Specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, conducts an interview with a Hurricane Helene survivor in Marion, North Carolina, Oct. 20, 2024. The interview is part of efforts to gather firsthand accounts of the storm’s impact and support USACE’s ongoing recovery operations. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Travis England)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.20.2024 15:52
    Photo ID: 8707635
    VIRIN: 241020-A-XJ146-1004
    Resolution: 3403x5104
    Size: 10.75 MB
    Location: MARION, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Public Affairs Specialist Documents Hurricane Helene Survivor’s Story [Image 4 of 4], by Travis England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hurricane Helene Causes Landslide in Western North Carolina
    Hurricane Helene Survivor Reflects on Father’s Military Service
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Public Affairs Specialist Documents Hurricane Helene Survivor’s Story
    Hurricane Helene Causes Major Road Damage Near Marion, North Carolina

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Helene
    helene24
    HeleneUSACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download