Flood damage is evident in a forested area near Marion, North Carolina, after Hurricane Helene. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers personnel are conducting damage assessments in affected cities to guide recovery and reconstruction efforts in the region. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Photo by Travis England)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2024 15:52
|Photo ID:
|8707633
|VIRIN:
|241020-A-XJ146-1001
|Resolution:
|5441x3627
|Size:
|20.07 MB
|Location:
|MARION, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Helene Causes Landslide in Western North Carolina [Image 4 of 4], by Travis England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.