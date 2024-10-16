Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Helene Causes Landslide in Western North Carolina [Image 1 of 4]

    MARION, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2024

    Photo by Travis England 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Flood damage is evident in a forested area near Marion, North Carolina, after Hurricane Helene. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers personnel are conducting damage assessments in affected cities to guide recovery and reconstruction efforts in the region. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Photo by Travis England)

    VIRIN: 241020-A-XJ146-1001
    Location: MARION, NORTH CAROLINA, US
