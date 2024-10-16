Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Helene Causes Major Road Damage Near Marion, North Carolina [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Hurricane Helene Causes Major Road Damage Near Marion, North Carolina

    MARION, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2024

    Photo by Travis England 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    A washed-out section of road and damaged infrastructure near Marion, North Carolina, following severe flooding caused by Hurricane Helene, Oct. 20, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is assessing the damage in nearby cities, including the plans for future restoration and infrastructure support efforts. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Travis England)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.20.2024 15:52
    Photo ID: 8707636
    VIRIN: 241020-A-XJ146-1005
    Resolution: 4863x3242
    Size: 14.25 MB
    Location: MARION, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Helene Causes Major Road Damage Near Marion, North Carolina [Image 4 of 4], by Travis England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hurricane Helene Causes Landslide in Western North Carolina
    Hurricane Helene Survivor Reflects on Father’s Military Service
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Public Affairs Specialist Documents Hurricane Helene Survivor’s Story
    Hurricane Helene Causes Major Road Damage Near Marion, North Carolina

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Helene
    helene24
    HeleneUSACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download