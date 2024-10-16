A washed-out section of road and damaged infrastructure near Marion, North Carolina, following severe flooding caused by Hurricane Helene, Oct. 20, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is assessing the damage in nearby cities, including the plans for future restoration and infrastructure support efforts. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Travis England)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2024 15:52
|Photo ID:
|8707636
|VIRIN:
|241020-A-XJ146-1005
|Resolution:
|4863x3242
|Size:
|14.25 MB
|Location:
|MARION, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Helene Causes Major Road Damage Near Marion, North Carolina [Image 4 of 4], by Travis England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.