Hurricane Helene Causes Major Road Damage Near Marion, North Carolina

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A washed-out section of road and damaged infrastructure near Marion, North Carolina, following severe flooding caused by Hurricane Helene, Oct. 20, 2024. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is assessing the damage in nearby cities, including the plans for future restoration and infrastructure support efforts. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Travis England)