    Hurricane Helene Survivor Reflects on Father’s Military Service [Image 2 of 4]

    MARION, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2024

    Photo by Travis England 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    A Hurricane Helene survivor reflects on his father’s military service as he observes a memorial display in his home, October 20, 2024, in Marion, North Carolina. The display honors his father’s contributions during World War II, serving as a reminder of resilience through generations. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Travis England)

