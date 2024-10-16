Guardians, Airmen, and civilians of Vandenberg enjoy the food and festivities during the Vandenberg 2024 Gala at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 19, 2024. Members of Vandenberg, volunteers and committee chairs who organized the event celebrated 76 years of Vandenberg history under both services. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2024 00:00
|Photo ID:
|8707216
|VIRIN:
|241019-X-GJ070-1027
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|16.4 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vandenberg Space Force Base Gala 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.