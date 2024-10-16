Vandenberg Space Force Base Gala 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Guardians, Airmen, and civilians of Vandenberg enjoy the food and festivities during the Vandenberg 2024 Gala at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 19, 2024. Members of Vandenberg, volunteers and committee chairs who organized the event celebrated 76 years of Vandenberg history under both services. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)