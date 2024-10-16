Vandenberg Space Force Base Gala 2024

U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, greets the Guardians and Airmen in attendance during the Vandenberg 2024 Gala at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 19, 2024. During the event, Shoemaker celebrated 76 years of Vandenberg history under both services, along with the men and women of Vandenberg, local civic leaders and Honorary Commanders. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)
