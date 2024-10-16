Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vandenberg Space Force Base Gala 2024 [Image 2 of 3]

    Vandenberg Space Force Base Gala 2024

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, greets the Guardians and Airmen in attendance during the Vandenberg 2024 Gala at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 19, 2024. During the event, Shoemaker celebrated 76 years of Vandenberg history under both services, along with the men and women of Vandenberg, local civic leaders and Honorary Commanders. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)

    This work, Vandenberg Space Force Base Gala 2024 [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Guardians
    VSFB
    VSFB Gala 2024

