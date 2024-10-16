Vandenberg Space Force Base Gala 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Frank Kincaid, U.S. Space Forces Space deputy commander, speaks to the Guardians and Airmen during the Vandenberg 2024 Gala at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct.19, 2024. Members of Vandenberg volunteered and organized the festive event honoring Space Force and Air Force personnel, military families, and community members. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley)