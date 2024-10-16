Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Heroic Response: 168th Wing Medical Group Airman’s Brave Act at an Icy Accident Scene [Image 3 of 3]

    EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing

    Master Sgt. Seana O'Kelley-Hooker, Senior Non-Commissioned Officer in charge of Medical Administration for the 168th Medical Group, receives a commander’s coin from Col. Michael Griesbaum, 168th Wing commander in recognition of her quick and decisive actions in response to a recent rollover incident on the highway in Fairbanks, Alaska, Oct. 17, 2024. O'Kelley-Hooker's experience and training kicked in, and she responded to help the person she had witnessed roll over several times in front of her while driving to work. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.19.2024 19:52
    Photo ID: 8707104
    VIRIN: 241017-Z-UF872-1008
    Resolution: 2704x1800
    Size: 4.62 MB
    Location: EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, US
    This work, A Heroic Response: 168th Wing Medical Group Airman’s Brave Act at an Icy Accident Scene [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Safety
    Emergency Response
    168th Wing
    168th Medical Group
    Vehicle accident response

