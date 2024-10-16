Master Sgt. Seana O'Kelley-Hooker, Senior Non-Commissioned Officer in charge of Medical Administration for the 168th Medical Group, receives a commander’s coin from Col. Michael Griesbaum, 168th Wing commander in recognition of her quick and decisive actions in response to a recent rollover incident on the highway in Fairbanks, Alaska, Oct. 17, 2024. O'Kelley-Hooker's experience and training kicked in, and she responded to help the person she had witnessed roll over several times in front of her while driving to work. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)
A Heroic Response: 168th Wing Medical Group Airman's Brave Act at an Icy Accident Scene
